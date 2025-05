Photo : YONHAP News

The finance ministry convened a consultation meeting with related agencies to discuss ways to enhance policy response capability on supply chains and reinforce effectiveness of financial support policy.The meeting on Friday involved ten supply chain policy institutions, including the Export-Import Bank of Korea.The attendees decided to establish a cooperative system according to function to better respond to the supply chain crisis and utilize the consultative body to communicate with businesses.The agencies agreed to set up a comprehensive support team within the Export-Import Bank and to consult on ways to accelerate the distribution of funding support.The agencies will push for a joint loan when it becomes difficult for a single entity to seek financing for a large-scale project, while offering support to businesses lacking credit lines by linking subsequent guarantee and insurance.