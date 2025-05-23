KBS Poll: DP's Lee Wins 49% of Support, PPP's Kim 34%, Reform Party's Lee 8%

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: Just ten days remain until the 21st presidential election. KBS conducted a survey for three days from Tuesday which showed that liberal Democratic Party(DP) candidate Lee Jae-myung led the pack with 49 percent of support, followed by conservative People Power Party's(PPP) Kim Moon-soo at 34 percent, and minor Reform Party's Lee Jun-seok at eight percent.Kim Bum-soo has more.Report: KBS asked three-thousand adults nationwide who they would vote for should the June 3 presidential election take place the following day.In a three-day survey held from Tuesday, forty-nine percent of respondents said they would vote for Democratic Party(DP) candidate Lee Jae-myung, while 34 percent chose People Power Party's(PPP) Kim Moon-soo and eight percent picked minor Reform Party's Lee Jun-seok.While the liberal DP's Lee maintains an overwhelming lead by 15 percentage points from the conservative PPP's Kim, outside the survey's margin of error, Democratic Labor Party's Kwon Young-kook, and independent candidates Hwang Kyo-ahn and Song Jin-ho garnered less than one percent each.Four percent said there was no candidate to vote for, while three percent either said they did not know or declined to respond.In the survey, 36 percent of respondents said the former ruling PPP should again produce the next president while 54 percent opted for a change to a liberal administration.Forty-one percent of the respondents said the PPP's Kim and the Reform Party's Lee should field a single conservative candidate, while 37 percent opposed the idea.In the event of a conservative merger, the PPP's Kim won support from 39 percent as the hypothetical candidate against 48 percent by the DP's Lee, while the Reform Party's Lee won 29 percent against 46 percent by the DP candidate.The survey, commissioned by KBS and conducted by Hankook Research, had a confidence level of 95 percent with a margin of error of plus or minus one-point-eight percentage points.Kim Bum-soo, KBS World Radio News.