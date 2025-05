Photo : YONHAP News / AP

U.S. President Donald Trump has warned Apple he may charge a 25 percent levy on all iPhones sold in the U.S., and the move may also apply to Samsung Electronics and other mobile phone manufacturers.Speaking to reporters in the Oval Office on Friday, Trump elaborated on his proposed tariff on Apple and others.[Sound bite: US President Donald Trump](Reporter: Do you have the power to tariff one single company? And why would you want to hurt an American company?")"It would be more. It would be also Samsung and anybody that makes that product. Otherwise, it wouldn't be fair. So anybody that makes that product and that'll start on, I guess, the end of June, it'll come out."Trump then urged the smartphone manufacturers to relocate their production bases to the U.S. to avoid tariffs.