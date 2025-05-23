Menu Content

Candidates Clash over Social Issues during 2nd Televised Debate

Written: 2025-05-24 14:30:24Updated: 2025-05-24 14:41:56

Photo : KBS

Candidates seeking the presidency in the June 3 election clashed over social issues during their second televised debate Friday night.

Fiercely attacking each other, the candidates spent more time picking apart their opponents' weaknesses rather than focusing on their policy pledges during the debate held at KBS.

Liberal Democratic Party(DP) candidate Lee Jae-myung called to restore the constitutional order, overcome the insurrection crisis stemming from the December 3 martial law, and seek a stern judgment against those responsible.

Conservative People Power Party's(PPP) Kim Moon-soo referred to a number of trials Lee is currently standing, stressing that a corrupt person should not be elected president.

Minor Reform Party's Lee Jun-seok also targeted the DP candidate, calling his rationale behind economic policy pledges of expanding fiscal spending, "pseudo hotel economy."

Minor Justice Party candidate Kwon Young-kook pressed the need to weed out "ultra-right insurrection forces," pledging a guarantee of workers' rights and redistribution of wealth for social unity.
