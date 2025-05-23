Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

International

DIA: N. Korea Stands in 'Strongest Strategic Position' in Decades

Written: 2025-05-24 14:38:54Updated: 2025-05-24 14:40:27

DIA: N. Korea Stands in 'Strongest Strategic Position' in Decades

Photo : YONHAP News

U.S. intelligence authorities assessed that North Korea stands in its "strongest strategic position" in decades amid its push to advance nuclear weapons and close military cooperation with Russia.

In a report submitted to the House Armed Services Committee, the Pentagon's Defense Intelligence Agency(DIA) shared such assessment, citing the North's military means to hold at risk U.S. forces and allies in Northeast Asia, while continuing to improve its capability to threaten the U.S. homeland.

The report said Pyongyang has the capability to seriously damage enemies and defend its territory in the long term with conventional, biological, chemical and nuclear weapons, adding that regime leader Kim Jong-un is increasingly confident in his international political legitimacy and regime security.

The DIA said the North's Special Operations Force that was deployed to Russia in support of the latter’s military offensive in Ukraine was "highly trained," "well equipped," capable of infiltrating South Korea, and lessons from the deployment are set to be reflected in its combat training.

The report said while Pyongyang continues its nuclear weapons program and increases its stockpile by producing plutonium and highly enriched uranium, the regime has restored its nuclear test site and is ready for a seventh nuclear test "at a time of its choosing."
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >