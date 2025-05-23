Realmeter: DP's Lee in Lead at 46.6%, PPP's Kim at 37.6%, Reform Party's Lee at 10.4%

Photo : YONHAP News

Lee Jae-myung, the presidential candidate for the liberal Democratic Party(DP), was the front-runner in a latest poll with 46-point-six percent of support, followed by conservative People Power Party's(PPP) Kim Moon-soo at 37-point-six percent, and minor Reform Party's Lee Jun-seok at ten-point-four percent.According to a Realmeter survey of one-thousand-nine adults nationwide between Thursday and Friday, support for the DP's Lee and the PPP's Kim fell one-point-five percentage points and one percentage point, respectively, from the previous poll between Tuesday and Wednesday.Support for the Reform Party's Lee rose one percentage point.The difference between the DP's Lee and the PPP's Kim narrowed by a zero-point-five percentage point to nine percentage points from a week earlier.The pollster said the Reform Party's Lee managed to win a double-digit support after refusing to merge candidacy with the PPP's Kim and following his performance in televised debates.The survey, commissioned by Energy Business Newspaper, had a confidence level of 95 percent, with a margin of error of plus or minus three-point-one percentage points.