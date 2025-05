Photo : City of Osan

A beer festival featuring some 300 types of craft beer from around the country is scheduled to be held at a traditional market in Osan, Gyeonggi Province next month.According to the city government on Saturday, the 12th Yamaek Festival will be held between June 5 and 7 at Osan's Osaek Market.Visitors will be introduced to some 300 craft beers from around the country, and invited to participate in various promotional events and enjoy performances.An official at the Osan government said the festival is an event that aims to bring together visitors and traditional market merchants, while uniting the classical image of traditional markets with that of the more modern craft beer.