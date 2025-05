Photo : KBS News

The nation's election watchdog will start printing the ballots on Sunday for the upcoming presidential election set for June 3.The National Election Commission (NEC) explained that the printing begins Sunday in accordance with the public official election management regulations, under which ballot printing can begin 13 days after the candidate registration deadline.The NEC added that it also considered the time required for ballot printing and the requirement to publish the ballot model by May 27.The ballots will only account for resignations or deaths that occurred on or before Saturday.Resignations or deaths occurring after Saturday will not be reflected on the ballot paper.