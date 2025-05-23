Sources: US Asks S. Korea to Address Nontariff Barriers in Recent Trade Talks

Photo : KBS News

The United States government reportedly requested that South Korea address various nontariff barriers during recent tariff negotiations, citing issues outlined in a report on foreign trade barriers.According to government sources on Sunday, the Trump administration raised the concerns during the second round of technical discussions on U.S. reciprocal tariffs and related matters in Washington, D.C., last week.During the working-level talks, U.S. officials reportedly highlighted several nontariff barrier issues identified in the 2025 National Trade Estimate Report, published by the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative in March.The annual report mentions South Korea's longstanding import ban on American beef from cattle aged 30 months or older, stating that the "transitional measure" has remained in effect for 16 years.Additionally, the report outlines concerns regarding South Korea's "offset" defense trade policy, emission-related regulations on imported automobiles, and pharmaceutical pricing policies.