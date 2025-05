Photo : KBS News

A recent report says that South Koreans directly spent over one million won per person on medical expenses in a single year.According to the report by the National Health Insurance Service released on Sunday, household medical expenses averaged approximately two-point-97 million won in 2022, while per-person costs reached one million 35-thousand-411 won.Both figures saw an eight percent increase from the previous year.Medical expenses paid by households and individuals represent actual out-of-pocket costs, excluding coverage provided by the national health insurance system.Between 2019 and 2022, household medical expenses surged by 42-point-six percent, while per-person expenses rose by 33-point-two percent, climbing from 780-thousand won in 2019.