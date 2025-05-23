DP's Lee Pledges to Establish Economic Response Task Force

Photo : YONHAP News

Democratic Party presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung has vowed that, if elected, his first action as president will be to establish an emergency economic response task force under direct presidential oversight.During a press conference at the party's headquarters in Seoul on Sunday, Lee emphasized the need for immediate government intervention, stating that the new administration must take charge of the "sinking ship" starting June 4, right after the election.He asserted that only a prepared candidate and party capable of addressing urgent challenges could steer the country through the crisis.Lee pledged to swiftly produce and implement economic measures to revive sluggish domestic demand, emphasizing that the government must take the lead in promoting effective stimulus policies.Additionally, he promised to end divisive politics, stating that those responsible for insurrection and threats against the nation's system and its people will face firm punishment, but he assured that there will be no political retaliation targeting specific individuals.Lee also underscored that competence and integrity will be the sole criteria for government appointments, adding that the new government will activate a system enabling talented individuals – recommended by the public – to serve in high-ranking positions.