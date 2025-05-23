PPP's Kim Vows to Block Presidential Intervention in Party Affairs

Photo : YONHAP News

People Power Party presidential candidate Kim Moon-soo has vowed to push for the revision of the party's constitution to completely prevent presidential intervention in party affairs.In a statement issued on Sunday after visiting the birthplace of Yook Young-so, the late wife of former President Park Chung-hee in Okcheon, North Chungcheong Province, Kim emphasized the need for institutional safeguards against presidential influence in party matters.He noted that past instances of presidential interference have led to internal conflicts and pledged to introduce mechanisms ensuring the independence of party operations.Kim outlined three core principles to be enshrined in the party's constitution: cooperation between the government and the party, separation of the two entities and the prohibition of internal factions.Additionally, he committed to banning presidential involvement in key party matters, including elections, candidate nominations and personnel appointments.Encouraging voter participation, Kim urged the public to take part in early voting scheduled for Thursday and Friday, stating that he himself would vote early and that his party would fully mobilize to oversee the process.