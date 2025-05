Photo : KBS News

New Reform Party presidential candidate Lee Jun-seok has vowed to curb national health insurance spending by tightening regulations on excessive medical usage.Speaking on Sunday, Lee noted that under current rules, individuals receiving more than 365 outpatient treatments per year must cover 90 percent of their medical expenses out-of-pocket and he pledged to lower this threshold to 120 visits per year.Lee said that stricter criteria would lead to a significant reduction in health insurance expenditures, pointing out that last year, approximately 352-thousand patients exceeded 120 outpatient treatments, costing the national health insurance system an estimated three-point-09 trillion won.Later in the day, Lee plans to campaign in Seoul, visiting the Jongno and Songpa districts to rally voter support.