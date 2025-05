Photo : YONHAP News

SK Telecom said on Sunday that more than 300-thousand users have replaced their SIM cards daily since last Monday.According to nation's leading mobile carrier, approximately 300-thousand users received new SIM cards on Saturday, marking the sixth consecutive day that daily replacements exceeded this figure.In total, four-point-17 million users have replaced their SIM cards, while four-point-82 million remain in the queue after making reservations.SKT assured users that replacing or resetting a SIM card does not affect their subscription to the SIM protection service.The company also noted that for eSIM cards, some devices may require re-enrollment in the SIM protection service.