Presidential Candidates to Rally Support in Capital Region

Photo : YONHAP News

Democratic Party presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung will campaign in Gyeonggi Province on Monday.Lee will meet with college students at Ajou University in Suwon in the morning before visiting the city’s Yeongdong Market at 1 p.m. to rally voter support.He will then head to Dankook University’s Jukjeon Campus in Yongin before campaigning at Pyeongnae-Hopyeong Station in Namyangju.People Power Party presidential candidate Kim Moon-soo will canvass in the capital region, beginning with stops in southern Gyeonggi Province during the day.Kim will rally voter support in Anseong and Pyeongtaek before visiting Samsung Electronics’ manufacturing complex in Pyeongtaek.He will also visit Osan and Yongin in the afternoon and then move on to Dobong District in northern Seoul by 8 p.m.Reform Party presidential candidate Lee Jun-seok will attend a forum organized by the Korea Broadcasting Journalists Club on Monday.He will focus on interviews with the media and has no other engagements scheduled.