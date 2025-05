Photo : YONHAP News

The average sale price of a home in Seoul has surpassed one billion won, or about 732-thousand U.S. dollars, for the first time.According to data released by KB Real Estate Trust on Sunday, the average sale price for homes in the capital city, including apartments, posted one billion three million 980-thousand won last month.It was the first time the figure exceeded one billion won since the firm started publishing the data in December 2008.The increase was led by apartments.The average sale price of an apartment in Seoul was about one billion 275 million won in January, but it jumped to around one billion 345 million won in April.The average sale price for the top 20 percent of apartments in Seoul surpassed three billion won for the first time last month, while the average for the bottom 20 percent stood at around 490 million won.