Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea has reportedly detained a senior official over the recent accident that occurred during the launch of a newly built five-thousand-ton destroyer, while conducting an intensive investigation.The North’s state Korean Central News Agency(KCNA) reported on Monday that a group in charge of the investigation reported its progress to the Central Military Commission of the Workers’ Party the previous day.The KCNA said the law enforcement body summoned and detained Ri Hyong-son, vice department director of the Munitions Industry Department of the Party Central Committee, who was largely responsible for the accident, according to the KCNA.The report also said efforts to fully restore the warship’s balance are underway, guided by an expert group.Last week, North Korea held a launch ceremony for the new warship at the Chongjin Shipyard, but during the process the vessel sank partway into the water and sustained damage to its hull.