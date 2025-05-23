Menu Content

Seoul City Unveils Comprehensive Plan for Senior Citizens

Written: 2025-05-26 10:46:15Updated: 2025-05-26 15:07:05

Seoul City Unveils Comprehensive Plan for Senior Citizens

Photo : YONHAP News

The city of Seoul has announced a comprehensive plan for older adults now that the nation is a so-called super-aged society, meaning people aged 65 years or older account for more than 20 percent of the population. 

The Seoul Metropolitan Government said Monday that from next year through 2030, it will pour three-point-four trillion won, or almost two-point-five billion U.S. dollars, into extensive support programs across various sectors including eldercare, employment, leisure and housing for older people.

The comprehensive project outlines a phased implementation through 2040 of ten key programs across four major sectors: care, economy, leisure and environment. 

Under the plan, the city government will significantly increase the number of day care centers for older people and establish specialized centers in each district for patients with severe dementia, strengthening the community-based care system. 

The city also plans to create 330-thousand jobs for older people through public and private initiatives and will operate a dedicated job platform.

In addition, the city plans to create cultural and sports spaces for older people using closed schools and unused land, and to provide 16-thousand homes customized for older people.
