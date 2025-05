Photo : KBS News

Former President Yoon Suk Yeol appeared for the fifth hearing in his criminal insurrection trial on Monday, walking into the courthouse publicly as he did last time.The impeached president arrived at the west wing of the Seoul Central District Court around 10 a.m. for the 10:15 a.m. hearing, the last one before the presidential election.Yoon stepped out of a black vehicle and headed directly into the courthouse without responding to reporters’ questions about his martial law move on December 3 or the presidential election on June 3.In the fifth hearing, the court will listen to testimony from Brig. Gen. Lee Sang-hyun, commander of the First Special Forces Airborne Brigade.The next hearing is set for June 9.