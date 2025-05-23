Judges Hold Extra Meeting to Discuss Controversy over Supreme Court Decision on Lee Jae-myung

Photo : YONHAP News

Judges from across the nation met on Monday to discuss their response to the controversy surrounding the Supreme Court’s recent decision in presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung’s election law violation case.The national council of judges said Monday that it started an extraordinary meeting at 10 a.m. at the Judicial Research and Training Institute in Goyang, Gyeonggi Province, with 88 of its 126 members attending either in person or virtually.According to the rules, a meeting can be convened with the attendance of at least half of the association’s 126 judges.The extra meeting will address two agenda items: affirming that a trial’s independence is a value that must be guaranteed unconditionally while striving to uphold the fairness of trials and the democratic responsibility of the judiciary and perceiving “with seriousness” the undermining of public trust in the judiciary.An official said several additional items may be introduced during the meeting.