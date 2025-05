Photo : YONHAP News

Four of the presidential candidates running in the June 3 election will hold their third and final televised debate on Tuesday.The National Election Broadcasting Debate Commission is set to host the debate at 8 p.m. at an MBC studio in Seoul.Democratic Party candidate Lee Jae-myung, People Power Party candidate Kim Moon-soo, Reform Party candidate Lee Jun-seok and Democratic Labor Party candidate Kwon Young-gook will begin by presenting their strategies to overcome political polarization.The two-hour debate will also cover their campaign pledges on security, foreign policy, and political and constitutional reform.The commission urged the public to pay close attention to the debate, saying it is the last one and will allow voters to compare and verify the candidates’ pledges on key issues of public concern.