Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Domestic

Police Question Ex-PM, Ex-Interior Minister in Martial Law Case amid CCTV Discrepancies

Written: 2025-05-26 14:13:45Updated: 2025-05-26 14:51:34

Police Question Ex-PM, Ex-Interior Minister in Martial Law Case amid CCTV Discrepancies

Photo : YONHAP News

Police have begun questioning former Prime Minister Han Duck-soo and former Interior Minister Lee Sang-min as suspects who could potentially face insurrection charges in connection with the December 3 martial law incident.

An official revealed at a press briefing that the interrogation for Han and Lee started at 10 a.m. Monday.

Investigators said there are discrepancies between their testimonies about a Cabinet meeting held just before former President Yoon Suk Yeol declared martial law and CCTV footage recently obtained from the Presidential Security Service, which shows the hallway outside the meeting room.

Their accounts also reportedly conflict with previous testimony given to the National Assembly, the Constitutional Court and other investigative bodies.

Lee is additionally being investigated over allegations that he ordered the National Fire Agency to cut power and water to media outlets during the martial law period.

Police previously summoned both Han and Lee for questioning as suspects in the same case.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >