Photo : YONHAP News

Prosecutors have summoned Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon for questioning about his alleged ties with power broker Myung Tae-kyun.The special team in charge of Myung’s case at the Seoul Central District Prosecutors’ Office summoned the mayor on Sunday.According to Seoul city officials, Oh cooperated with the investigation and answered the prosecutors’ questions for 12 hours ending at 9:30 p.m.Previously, the prosecution raided Oh’s office and official residence on March 20 over allegations that he had violated the Political Funds Act.Oh is suspected of having businessman Kim Han-jung pay 33 million won, or over 22 thousand U.S. dollars, to Myung to carry out public opinion polls for him before the 2021 Seoul mayoral by-election.Oh has denied the charges.The mayor says he met Myung twice, but cut ties with him after learning of his fraudulent polling tactics and never got the poll results.