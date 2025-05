Photo : YONHAP News

A nationwide meeting of judges to address controversy surrounding the Supreme Court’s ruling in Democratic Party presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung’s election law violation case ended without a resolution.Held Monday morning at the Judicial Research and Training Institute in Goyang, Gyeonggi Province, the session was attended either virtually or in person by 88 of the 126 judges who belong to a national council and lasted about two hours.Two agenda items were originally submitted by the chair, Judge Kim Ye-young of the Seoul Southern District Court, focusing on fair trials, public trust in the judiciary, and concerns over threats to judicial independence.Three additional items were reportedly introduced during the meeting, but none was put to a vote and no further details have been disclosed.Officials said the session will resume after the June 3 presidential election, though no date has been set.