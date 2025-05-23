PPP’s Kim Pledges Decentralization; Reform Party’s Lee Vows to See Campaign Through

Photo : YONHAP News

People Power Party presidential candidate Kim Moon-soo visited Cheonan for his last campaign stop in the Chungcheong region and vowed to transfer significant authority from the central government to the local governments.Kim said too much power in the hands of the central government is counterproductive.Heading to Gyeonggi Province next, he said in front of the U.S. military base in Pyeongtaek that the strong South Korea-U.S. alliance ensures peace on the Korean Peninsula.He also visited the Samsung Electronics campus in Pyeongtaek, which is considered his greatest achievement when he was the province’s governor.Meanwhile, Reform Party presidential candidate Lee Jun-seok vowed on Monday to see through his presidential run and denied speculation that he might agree to merge his campaign with Kim’s.Lee also pledged to abolish regulations that prohibit broadcast ads for certain products, such as powdered milk and marriage brokerages, and to correct advertising regulations to ensure fairness to both digital media and traditional broadcast media.