Photo : YONHAP News

With COVID-19 on the rise in Hong Kong and China, South Korea’s quarantine authorities are monitoring domestic and international trends.The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency(KDCA) said Monday that it is keeping a close eye on the domestic situation as the number of COVID-19 cases has recently increased in other parts of Asia.But according to KDCA spokesperson Ko Jae-young, there is no need to be overly anxious.The spokesperson warned that there could be another outbreak this summer, as there was last year, and called on everyone to take precautions.The KDCA says the number of COVID-19 patients in South Korea is still under control but that with epidemics occurring in neighboring countries, the authorities will closely monitor their impact on this country.