Photo : YONHAP News

With eight days left until the 21st presidential election, Democratic Party presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung stumped in Gyeonggi Province on Monday.As the first stop of the day, Lee met with college students at Ajou University in Suwon and heeded their woes over studies and employment.He then visited other parts of Suwon before moving on to Yongin and Namyangju in an effort to win support from moderate voters.Also on Monday, Lee pledged to foster a powerful, high-tech military.He vowed to improve the military service environment while ensuring the nation is fully prepared for North Korea’s nuclear weapons threats on the basis of the firm South Korea-U.S. alliance.