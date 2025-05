Photo : YONHAP News

Musician Chung Soon-mi has received the Order of Saint Olav, the highest civilian honor presented by the Norwegian king.The South Korean Embassy in Norway announced on Sunday that Chung became the first overseas Korean to achieve the feat.Chung pursued her studies at the Paris Conservatory, the International Menuhin Music Academy and the San Francisco Conservatory of Music.Since 1981, she has been a professor at the Barratt Due Institute of Music in Oslo, which is considered the top music education institute in Norway.The Royal Norwegian Order of Saint Olav was instituted by King Oscar I in 1847 to recognize individuals who have made significant accomplishments for the country and society.