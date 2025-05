Photo : YONHAP News

Police are questioning former Finance Minister Choi Sang-mok as a suspect who could potentially face insurrection charges in connection with the December 3 martial law incident.The special police team handling the case began questioning Choi at noon Monday after interrogating former Prime Minister Han Duck-soo and former Interior Minister Lee Sang-min.All three attended a Cabinet meeting held shortly before former President Yoon Suk Yeol declared martial law on December 3 of last year.A police official said investigators found discrepancies between the three men’s testimonies about the Cabinet meeting and CCTV footage recently obtained from the Presidential Security Service, which shows the hallway outside the meeting room.Their accounts also reportedly conflict with previous testimony given to the National Assembly, the Constitutional Court and other investigative bodies.