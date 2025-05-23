Preparatory Hearing Set for June in Bribery Case against Ex-President Moon

Photo : YONHAP News

A Seoul court will hold a preparatory hearing next month in the bribery case against President Moon Jae-in.The Seoul Central District Court announced on Monday that it will hold the hearing June 17.On April 24, the Jeonju District Prosecutors’ Office indicted Moon without detention in the case, which concerns his former son-in-law.Prosecutors believe that some 200 million won, or about 146-thousand U.S. dollars, in the form of salary and other remuneration paid to Moon’s former son-in-law, surnamed Seo, from August 2018 to April 2020 by the Thailand-based budget carrier Thai Eastar Jet constituted a bribe for Moon.Seo was appointed executive director at the airline after the company’s founder, former lawmaker Lee Sang-jik, was appointed head of the Korea SMEs and Startups Agency in March 2018.Prosecutors suspect that Lee obtained his appointment in exchange for hiring Seo.Lee has been indicted without detention on bribery charges in connection with the case.