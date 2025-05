Photo : YONHAP News

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index(KOSPI) surged higher, fueled by tech gains and positive investor sentiment after U.S. President Donald Trump postponed tariffs on the European Union(EU).The KOSPI gained 52-point-31 points, or two-point-02 percent, Monday to close at two-thousand-644-point-four.The index opened higher and extended gains on news of Trump’s decision to delay a 50 percent tariff on EU imports until July 9.But concerns persist as he threatened new tariffs on smartphones manufactured outside the U.S.Tech shares fueled the index’s rise, with Samsung Electronics up zero-point-92 percent, SK hynix gaining one-point-five percent, LG Energy Solution climbing three-point-73 percent, Samsung SDI surging three-point-62 percent and LG Chem experiencing a 12-point-91 percent jump.The tech-heavy KOSDAQ rose nine-point-29 points, or one-point-three percent, to close at 725-point-27.