Rival Candidates Tour 'Political Foundation' of Gyeonggi Province

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: With eight days to go until the presidential election, the candidates from the two major rival parties — both former governors of Gyeonggi Province, which surrounds the capital — returned to their political roots. Meanwhile, the minor Reform Party’s Lee Jun-seok shot down any speculation about a merger with the conservative party.Choi You Sun reports.Report: Democratic Party(DP) presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung and People Power Party(PPP) candidate Kim Moon-soo both campaigned in Gyeonggi Province on Monday, reaching out to voters in familiar territory where both once served as governor.For the DP’s Lee, who served between 2018 and 2021, it was the second visit to his “political hometown” in just two days.Having toured the province’s northern border areas and its western cities of Bucheon and Anyang last week, Lee now sought support from the province’s southern and eastern communities with only eight days remaining until the June 3 election.[Sound bite: Democratic Party Presidential Candidate Lee Jae-myung (Korean-English)]"Along with you all, I will create a country of continuous growth with ample opportunity, not a gruesome world in which young people fight over what little opportunity is available. I ask you to elect Lee Jae-myung, a surely prepared, capable, faithful worker, as your next president."(Lee Jae-myung! Lee Jae-myung! Lee Jae-myung!)"Thank you."The PPP's Kim, the only Gyeonggi governor to have been reelected in 2010, chose a route spanning from the central region of Chungcheong to Gyeonggi's southern areas, before heading north toward Seoul.In an apparent bid to ensure voter sentiment falls in his favor within the capital region, the nation's fiercest battleground, Kim toured the Gyeonggi cities of Anseong, Pyeongtaek, Osan and Yongin.[Sound bite: People Power Party Presidential Candidate Kim Moon-soo (Korean-English)]"Who should you vote for?"(Kim Moon-soo!)"Each and every one of your vote holds great power. Your clean and proper vote will make the Republic of Korea a great country and will make our people happy. You all hold an enormous strength. Let us all unite our strengths for the nation's great presidency."(Kim Moon-soo! President!)Meanwhile, the Reform Party's presidential candidate Lee Jun-seok on Monday vowed to complete his run for the presidency, shooting down any speculations of a merger with the PPP.Lee also pledged to abolish regulations that prohibit broadcast ads for certain products, such as powdered milk and marriage brokerages, and to correct advertising regulations to ensure fairness to both digital media and traditional broadcast media.Choi You Sun, KBS World Radio News.