Police Summon Ex-PM Han, Ex-Ministers for Questioning in Martial Law Probe

Photo : YONHAP News

Police investigating the December 3 martial law on Monday summoned former Prime Minister Han Duck-soo, former Finance Minister Choi Sang-mok and former Interior Minister Lee Sang-min for additional questioning.The National Office of Investigation(NOI) under the National Police Agency began to question Han and Lee from 10 a.m., and Choi from noon as suspects on charges of insurrection.An official from the special probe team said investigators identified discrepancies between the three former Cabinet members' previous testimonies to the police and parliament, as well as surveillance footage from the top office on the night martial law was declared.The official, however, declined to elaborate on the discrepancies, citing an ongoing probe.Han, Choi and Lee had all attended a Cabinet meeting convened by former President Yoon Suk Yeol just before his martial law declaration.Meanwhile, the police launched an investigation into the alleged destruction of evidence regarding remotely deleted secret phone records from phones used by Yoon, former National Intelligence Service First Deputy Director Hong Jang-won and Kim Bong-sik, former head of Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency.