Photo : YONHAP News

The Democratic Party is asking some of its lawmakers to withdraw bills to amend the Court Organization Act.Senior party spokesperson Jo Seoung-lae said Monday that the party’s election committee has instructed Rep. Park Beom-kye to withdraw a bill to allow individuals outside the legal profession to be appointed as Supreme Court justices.Park’s bill proposed extending the eligibility criteria to include candidates with “scholarly knowledge and rich experience” even in the absence of a law license.The party also announced that it has ordered Rep. Jang Kyung-tae to withdraw a bill to expand the number of Supreme Court justices to 100 from the current 14.On Sunday, Democratic Party presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung said now is not the time to dwell on such issues as they can lead to social conflict.