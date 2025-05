Photo : YONHAP News

Former President Yoon Suk Yeol attended the fifth hearing of his trial on charges of leading an insurrection through the December 3 martial law, remaining silent when approached by local media.Yoon entered the Seoul Central District Court on Monday through the ground-level entrance, before the hearing began at 10:15 a.m.Lee Sang-hyun, former head of the Special Warfare Command's First Airborne Brigade, appeared as a witness during the hearing.Lee was indicted without pretrial detention in February on charges of commanding troops at the National Assembly upon orders from former Special Warfare Commander Kwak Jong-geun on the night of the short-lived martial law.Lee testified that Kwak ordered him on December 3 to deploy troops to parliament to remove people from inside the Assembly building.