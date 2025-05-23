Report: N. Korea Has Enough Fissile Material to Make Up to 90 Nuclear Warheads

Photo : YONHAP News

A U.S. congressional report assessed that North Korea has produced enough fissile material to make up to 90 nuclear warheads, while the regime is estimated to have assembled around 50.The U.S. Congressional Research Service shared the assessment Friday in a report on the North's nuclear weapons and missile programs, citing nongovernmental experts.The congressional body raised its estimate of North Korea's cumulative fissile material from an amount that could make 20 to 60 warheads in its previous report last December, while also including a warhead production estimate for the first time.The latest report, quoting the U.S. intelligence community's 2025 Annual Threat Assessment, said Pyongyang may receive technological expertise from Moscow in return for arms sales, which could help accelerate the North's testing and placement efforts.Referring to a recent report by the Pentagon, the congressional report also said the North is believed to have restored its Punggye-ri nuclear testing site and could conduct its seventh test at a time of its choosing.