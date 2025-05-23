US Conveys Specific Demands during Second Bilateral Trade Consultations

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea and the United States communicated their positions on tariffs and other trade issues during last week’s second bilateral technical consultations in Washington.An official from Seoul’s trade ministry said Monday that substantial discussions have begun, indicating that Seoul conveyed its stance on specific demands Washington put forth for the first time.The consultations centered on six areas the two sides agreed on during the previous round of technical talks: balanced trade, nontariff barriers, digital trade, economic security, rules of origin and commercial considerations.The official said Seoul repeatedly requested exemption from Washington’s reciprocal tariffs and its ten percent baseline tariff, as well as from the additional tariffs on auto and steel imports.The South Korean delegation also urged the U.S. to give special consideration to the free trade agreement between the two countries.The third round of consultations is expected to take place next month before the July 8 deadline.