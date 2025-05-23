Petroglyphs in Ulju Widely Expected to be Designated UNESCO World Heritage Site

Photo : YONHAP News / Korea Heritage Service

A set of prehistoric petroglyphs depicting animals and hunting in the southeastern county of Ulju, in the city of Ulsan, are widely expected to be designated a UNESCO World Heritage Site.According to the Korea Heritage Service on Monday, the International Council on Monuments and Sites(ICOMOS), UNESCO's advisory body, recommended the inclusion after South Korea submitted an application last January.ICOMOS assessed the Petroglyphs along the Bangucheon Stream as unparalleled evidence of a continuous petroglyph tradition dating back some six-thousand years to the Prehistoric era, showing the cultural development along the southeastern coast off the Korean Peninsula.The UNESCO body also took note of the artistry and creativity of people living on the peninsula at the time.A recommendation by ICOMOS is considered a preliminary approval for UNESCO World Heritage status and the final decision is set to be made at a World Heritage Committee meeting held in Paris this July.Should the petroglyphs win the status, they will be South Korea's 17th UNESCO World Heritage site.