Photo : YONHAP News

The tentative overseas voter turnout for the June 3 presidential election has hit a record high of 79-point-five percent.According to the National Election Commission on Monday, of an estimated one-point-97 million eligible overseas voters, 205-thousand-268 of the 258-thousand-254 people registered on the voter roll cast their ballots.Overseas voting was held for six days starting last Tuesday at 223 polling stations in 118 countries.The country only began allowing absentee voting for presidential and general elections in 2012.Past presidential elections saw overseas turnout rates of 71-point-one percent in 2012, 75-point-three percent in 2017 and 71-point-six percent in 2022.The highest overseas turnout for general elections so far is last year’s 62-point-eight percent.