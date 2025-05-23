May Sees Upsurge in Consumer Sentiment, Sharpest in over 4 Years

Consumer sentiment in the country improved at the fastest pace in over four years in May ahead of the presidential election, recovering to levels seen before the December 3 martial law decree.
According to the Bank of Korea on Tuesday, the Composite Consumer Sentiment Index stood at 101-point-eight in May, up eight points from the previous month.
It was the largest monthly gain since October 2020, when the figure jumped 12-point-three points.
The index surpassed the benchmark 100 for the first time since November last year.
A reading above 100 indicates that optimists outnumber pessimists.
The central bank attributed the surge to the passage of a supplementary budget, a delay in the implementation of reciprocal tariffs by the U.S., and expectations for a new government.
The bank said, however, that the uptick reflects a base effect and that more time is needed to see if the trend continues.
The subindex that measures consumers’ assessment of current economic conditions rose eleven points from a month earlier to 63.
The subindex that measures consumers’ economic outlook jumped 18 points from a month earlier to 91, posting the largest gain since May 2017.