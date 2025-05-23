May Sees Upsurge in Consumer Sentiment, Sharpest in over 4 Years

Photo : YONHAP News

Consumer sentiment in the country improved at the fastest pace in over four years in May ahead of the presidential election, recovering to levels seen before the December 3 martial law decree.According to the Bank of Korea on Tuesday, the Composite Consumer Sentiment Index stood at 101-point-eight in May, up eight points from the previous month.It was the largest monthly gain since October 2020, when the figure jumped 12-point-three points.The index surpassed the benchmark 100 for the first time since November last year.A reading above 100 indicates that optimists outnumber pessimists.The central bank attributed the surge to the passage of a supplementary budget, a delay in the implementation of reciprocal tariffs by the U.S., and expectations for a new government.The bank said, however, that the uptick reflects a base effect and that more time is needed to see if the trend continues.The subindex that measures consumers’ assessment of current economic conditions rose eleven points from a month earlier to 63.The subindex that measures consumers’ economic outlook jumped 18 points from a month earlier to 91, posting the largest gain since May 2017.