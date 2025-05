Photo : KBS News

North Korea’s state security minister has reportedly left for Russia to attend an international meeting of officials in charge of security affairs.The North’s state Korean Central News Agency(KCNA) reported on Tuesday that Ri Chang-dae departed Pyongyang the previous day to attend the 13th International Meeting of High Representatives for Security Issues.Ri is expected to have talks with Russian Security Council Secretary Sergei Shoigu in Moscow.Russia’s Security Council said last week that Shoigu would hold talks with senior officials from North Korea, Nicaragua, Vietnam and other countries on the sidelines of the annual security forum set for Wednesday and Thursday in Moscow.Meanwhile, the KCNA said a Russian government delegation, led by Russia’s Deputy Interior Minister Vitaly Shulika, arrived in Pyongyang on Monday.