Photo : KBS News

North Korea’s Mount Geumgang is likely to be designated as a UNESCO World Heritage Site.According to UNESCO on Tuesday, the International Council on Monuments and Sites, UNESCO’s advisory body, and the International Union for Conservation of Nature recommended the inclusion of the mountain on the UNESCO World Heritage list.The official name submitted by North Korea is “Mt. Kumgang – Diamond Mountain from the Sea.”According to UNESCO, North Korea submitted its application for the World Heritage inscription in 2021, but the site’s review was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the site was included in this year’s review.A recommendation from UNESCO’s advisory body is considered preliminary approval for UNESCO World Heritage status, and the final decision is to be made at a World Heritage Committee meeting set for July in Paris.Should the mountain gain World Heritage status, it will be North Korea’s third UNESCO World Heritage site.