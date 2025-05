Photo : KBS News

Several districts in the city of Seoul are preparing to operate free shuttle buses to minimize inconvenience as bus drivers are set to launch a general strike Wednesday.Yongsan District said Tuesday that 16 free shuttle buses will run from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. in four areas of the district if the strike fully halts bus service.Jung District plans to operate a total of ten temporary shuttle buses connecting city bus stops and subway stations from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. in the event of a bus strike.Seodaemun District will provide similar services from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.The bus drivers’ union and the management held nine rounds of wage negotiations so far, but haven't been able to narrow their differences.They plan to hold last-minute negotiations on Tuesday.