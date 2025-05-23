S. Korea Leads OECD in Employment past Age 65, but Job Quality Lags

Photo : KBS News

A report finds that the country’s employment rate for older people is the highest among the members of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development(OECD), but the quality of their jobs remains low.According to the report from the National Assembly Budget Office on Tuesday, as of 2023 the country’s employment rate for those aged 65 and older was 37-point-three percent, the highest among OECD member states.In contrast, the OECD average stood at 13-point-six percent and the figure for Japan was 25-point-three percent despite that country’s aging population.Yet jobs held by older South Koreans proved undesirable in many aspects, including employment type and wage levels.According to the report, 61-point-two percent of workers over 65 were non-regular employees, and nearly half worked at businesses with fewer than ten employees.The largest proportion of those jobs, 35-point-four percent, consisted of simple labor, while another 15 percent involved operating machinery.