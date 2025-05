Photo : YONHAP News

Lee Nak-yon, who served as prime minister under the Moon Jae-in government, has officially expressed his support for conservative People Power Party presidential candidate Kim Moon-soo.Lee, a senior adviser to the New Future Democratic Party, declared his support for Kim on Tuesday during a news conference in Seoul, saying a monstrous dictatorship will be born if the Democratic Party’s Lee Jae-myung is elected.Lee Nak-yon said he and Kim have agreed to cooperate to prevent that dictatorship from emerging and to pave the way for a new republic through constitutional change.The former prime minister added that the two sides have agreed in principle to form a joint government for national unity.He also said they agreed that the presidential and general elections should take place simultaneously in 2028 to bring the presidential and parliamentary terms into alignment.