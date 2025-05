Photo : YONHAP News

Starting Wednesday, a blackout will take effect for the release of new presidential election polls.The National Election Commission said Tuesday that no poll data predicting party support or election outcomes may be published or referenced in media reports in the six days before voters choose a new president on June 3.Polls conducted before the blackout can still be released if the survey period is clearly indicated, and previously published results may continue to be cited.The election commission said that the restrictions are intended to prevent last-minute polls from unfairly swaying voters or compromising the fairness of the election, especially since such information would be difficult to correct or challenge in time.