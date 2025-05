Photo : YONHAP News

Reform Party presidential candidate Lee Jun-seok has reaffirmed his refusal to join forces with the People Power Party.During a press conference at the National Assembly on Tuesday, Lee vowed to fight to the end and win, saying there will be no merger deal between him and those he considers responsible for putting the country under martial law.Lee said his own campaign is gaining momentum and that People Power Party candidate Kim Moon-soo’s popularity has reached its peak.Calling Democratic Party candidate Lee Jae-myung a populist, Lee Jun-seok said he will catch up and surpass him thanks to growing support from voters in their 20s and 30s.Calling it a David-and-Goliath battle, the Reform Party’s Lee promised to resist both the populist forces and those responsible for martial law.