Photo : YONHAP News

The number of registered companion dogs and cats in South Korea increasedin 2024.On Tuesday the Animal and Plant Quarantine Agency announced the results of the 2024 Companion Animal Protection and Welfare Survey, which showed that the number of registered companion dogs and cats in the country increased by six-point-three percent on-year to three-point-49 million.Last year the number of newly registered companion dogs and cats stood at 260-thousand.As of 2024, three-point-43 million companion dogs have been registered, while 60-thousand companion cats have been registered.Data from government shelters and other facilities showed that the number of animals admitted last year decreased by five-point-five percent from the previous year.