Ex-Commander Testifies Yoon Ordered Forced Entry into National Assembly during Martial Law

Photo : YONHAP News

A former military commander testified in court that former President Yoon Suk Yeol ordered troops to forcibly remove lawmakers from the National Assembly when the nation was under martial law in December.At the fifth hearing in Yoon’s insurrection trial on Monday, Brig. Gen. Lee Sang-hyun, former commander of the 1st Special Forces Brigade, said he was instructed by Kwak Jong-keun, then-head of the Army Special Warfare Command, to deploy two battalions to the National Assembly and “remove those inside.”Lee testified that Kwak relayed Yoon’s orders to “break down the doors with an axe if necessary” and “cut the power if needed.”He added that he initially believed the mission was to remove civilians, but upon realizing the target was lawmakers and witnessing citizens protesting for democracy he halted the operation.A recording of Lee relaying the order to his subordinates was also played in court.The next hearing is scheduled for June 9, after the presidential election on June 3.