Photo : YONHAP News

Police investigating the December 3 martial law incident have banned former Prime Minister Han Duck-soo and former Finance Minister Choi Sang-mok from leaving the country.Police said Tuesday that travel bans have been imposed for Han, Choi and former Interior Minister Lee Sang-min.The travel bans for Han and Choi were reportedly imposed in mid-May, while Lee was banned from leaving the country in December.On Monday police questioned all three officials as suspects in the ongoing insurrection case, saying there were discrepancies between their previous statements to the police and parliament and surveillance footage from the top office on the night martial law was declared.